Man's escape into Kankakee River thwarted by arrest

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police say they arrested Michael D. Smith, of Kankakee, following a foot pursuit that ended with Smith in the Kankakee River on Friday.

Police said they were attempting to arrest the 41-year-old Smith when he fled and took to the river in the area of Bird Park. The river’s level is low in that area.

Smith stayed in the water about 10 to 12 feet away from the river’s bank, according to emergency radio traffic, until he waded back in and was arrested.

According to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Facebook page, Smith was wanted for felony theft charges.