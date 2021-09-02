Woman charged with attempted murder following fight

BOURBONNAIS — A Bourbonnais woman was charged with attempted murder and aggravated domestic battery after police say she cut her boyfriend with a knife during a fight on Tuesday at a residence in the 1300 block of Eagle Bluff Drive.

Kenya Brown, 19, was arrested by Bourbonnais police about an hour after the alleged incident occurred after 6 a.m. She was taken into custody following a short pursuit on Dennison Drive, police said.

A Kankakee County circuit judge set Brown’s bond at $250,000.

According to police, a 39-year-old man said he and Brown got into an argument while in a bedroom of the residence.

The argument became a physical altercation.

The man said Brown grabbed a knife and started waving it back and forth at him, according to police reports

He ran from the bedroom into the living room where a friend had been sleeping on the couch, according to police.

They both ran from the house, police say.

It was then that the friend saw the man was bleeding.

The man had been cut three times on his torso, according to police. He was treated at a local hospital for his injuries.

According to police, they responded to a domestic disturbance at the same residence on Aug. 8. Brown was arrested for domestic battery after hitting the same man with a shovel, according to police reports.

Brown was out on bail for the Aug. 8 incident. A judge ordered Brown to have no contact with the man.