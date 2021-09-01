Blotter: Sept. 1, 2021

By Daily Journal staff report

<strong>Child pornography:</strong> Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 3 arrested Alexander O. Hamilton, a 32-year-old male of Chebanse, on Aug. 26 and charged him for possession of child pornography. According to a news release from police, investigators executed a search warrant on Hamilton’s residence in the 5000 block of U.S. Route 45/52 pursuant to an investigation involving child pornography. During the execution of the search warrant, evidence was located and Hamilton was arrested, police say. A Kankakee County Circuit judge set Hamilton’s bond at $75,000. The investigation remains open and ongoing, with police saying no further information will be released at this time.

<strong>Shooting:</strong> Kankakee police investigated a shots-fired incident that occurred at 4:12 a.m. Aug. 27. Officers were altered via the ShotSpotter triangulation system. A man was struck in his right arm by a bullet. The victim said he was asleep when a landscaping brick was thrown through a bedroom and shots were fired into the residence toward the bedroom. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injury.