Bond set at $3 million for gunman in last week's shooting

KANKAKEE — Miguel A. Andrade’s bond was set at $3 million during Saturday’s bond court following the shooting death of Antonio Hernandez in a gun battle south of the Kankakee County Courthouse.

The 23-year-old Andrade is charged with murder and possession of a stolen firearm.

At around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, Andrade, his cousin Victor Andrade and a 28-year-old man were ambushed by Hernandez as they walked to a parking lot south of the courthouse.

The shooting occurred following a court appearance by Victor on an unrelated case. Victor’s attorney, Bart Beals of Chicago, said Victor was not living in Kankakee and had some concerns about his safety with Thursday’s court appearance.

“It is my understanding that he warned law enforcement of the threats against him and asked for some security going to court to no avail,” Beals said.

“[Victor] never advised our department that he had safety concerns going to court on Thursday,” Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said.

Victor was a former member of the Latin Kings, while Hernandez was a current member. Passwater said Victor was targeted as there have been internal issues with the gang, Passwater added.

Police said Hernandez had multiple weapons when he walked up to the trio and opened fire.

Victor was hit multiple times, according to Passwater. The third man was also shot.

Miguel Andrade ran to their vehicle, grabbed a rifle and ran after Hernandez in what Passwater said last week was a running gun battle between the men.

Miguel surrendered after he shot and bludgeoned Hernandez to death, police say.

Miguel will be in Kankakee County court Thursday for a hearing to reduce his bond.

Illinois Appellate Prosecutor Dave Neal, who has been named special prosecutor for the case, said on Monday that he could not comment on the case due to the ongoing investigation.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe made the motion to appoint a special prosecutor after members of his staff witnessed the gun battle from their third-floor offices on the south side of the courthouse. They also could be called as witnesses in the case.