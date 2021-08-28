Revenge fueled Thursday's deadly shooting

KANKAKEE — The events that transpired Thursday during a deadly shootout near the Kankakee County Courthouse are just the latest chapter in a story of revenge.

When Antonio Hernandez shot and killed Victor Andrade Thursday, it was not the first time he had taken a life, Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said. Police say he was a suspect in the death of Victor’s brother Alex Andrade, who was shot and killed in the 300 block of South Washington Avenue on March 22.

“Hernandez was a suspect in that case and we know he had involvement in some manner,” Passwater said Friday of Hernandez’ involvement in the shooting.

Passwater said Hernandez was a suspect in several other shooting incidents in Kankakee in the last year, including the homicide of 16-year-old Pagan Torres Davier in September 2020.

Davier was killed as he sat in a parked car in a driveway of a residence in the 600 block of South Nelson Avenue.

According to Kankakee police, Davier was with other individuals in the car when a gunman approached on foot and began firing. Victor Andrade was a passenger in the car with Davier, according to authorities.

The shooter ran from the area, and the other individuals were not injured.

<strong>Thursday’s shootout</strong>

Victor, Miguel and a 28-year-old male acquaintance were at the courthouse Thursday as Victor had a court appearance on charges of criminal sexual abuse and possessing child pornography. As they were leaving the courthouse and headed to their vehicle, a heavily armed Hernandez was waiting and ambushed them.

Hernandez shot Victor multiple times, Passwater said during one of Thursday’s press conferences. He also shot the cousins’ acquaintance, police said.

Just minutes after Victor’s slaying, Miguel shot and killed Hernandez with a weapon he had retrieved from their vehicle. The two men had engaged in a running gun battle across an open area just north of the old Kankakee County Jail.

Once the gunfire stopped, police found Victor dead in the street and Hernandez dead on a sidewalk. Miguel surrendered peacefully to police once Hernandez was dead, according to police. He was arrested by a Momence police officer who was at the courthouse for an unrelated matter.

The 28-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital where he had surgery for his wounds.

Passwater did not have an update on the victim’s condition on Friday.

<strong>Gang connections</strong>

Saying Victor was a former member of the Latin Kings and Hernandez was a current member of the Latin Kings, Passwater said, “We know Victor was the target.”

Victor was out on bail for the charges he appeared in court for Thursday. According to court records, he was released from jail on March 26 after Irene Guzman paid the required 10 percent of his $100,000 bond set by a judge.

Guzman is the owner of a residence in the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue that was declared a nuisance property by Kankakee County Circuit Judge Bill Dickenson in November 2020. Local officials sought the designation after Kankakee Police were dispatched to the block more than 150 times and to the Guzman residence 29 times in two years.

During the nuisance property proceedings, prosecutors argued that the residence and garage was a known place where members of the Latin Kings frequented. Guzman’s sons, Ruben and Hernan Carmona, are known members of the Latin Kings, according to court records.

Ruben is facing charges in a Sept. 16, 2019, shooting near the family’s residence on South Lincoln. In that incident — which an Illinois Central school bus carrying Kankakee school students got caught in the crossfire — a member of a rival gang, the Harrison Gents, opened fire on the house. Witnesses told police gunfire was returned by people standing outside Guzman’s house.

<strong>Court cases to follow</strong>

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said Miguel Andrade is expected to be in bond court today.

According to court records, Miguel was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear for a court date in a traffic case earlier this year.

“We will be asking the State Appellate Prosecutor’s Office to review the case, as more than half of our employees witnessed the incident [Thursday] and could potentially be called as witnesses in event of a trial, or provide information in the course of the investigation,” Rowe said.

The State Appellate Prosecutor’s Office will be heading up prosecuting Miguel Andrade.