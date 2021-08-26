Blotter: Aug. 26, 2021

<strong>Bourbonnais weapons arrest:</strong> Bourbonnais police arrested Nathan A. Turrell, 30, of Kankakee, on Aug. 21 and charged him with possession of a firearm with FOID card revoked and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with no FOID card. According to police, officers were dispatched at 9:04 p.m. to the 200 block of Highpoint Circle North for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers say they located a 2003 Cadillac Escalade with Turrell sleeping inside. Officers say they observed a 9-mm pistol inside the vehicle. Turrell was placed into custody, and a judge set his bond at $25,000.

<strong>Kankakee shots fired reports:</strong> Kankakee police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of East Merchant Street at 2:41 a.m. Aug. 22. Officers located shell casings in the street in front of a house in the 1100 block of East Merchant Street. There was no damage located.

Kankakee police were dispatched to the area of 700 West Harbor Street at 12:43 a.m. on Aug. 21 in response to shots fired. While checking the area, officers located damage to the front driver side tire of a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze parked in the 900 block of West Harbor.

<strong>Fight leads to weapon arrest:</strong> Kankakee police arrested Deshawn M. Duncan, 26, of Park Forest, and charged him with possession of a weapon with FOID card revoked. Officers were called at 1:51 a.m. Aug. 24 to the 200 block of South Schuyler Avenue for a report of a fight in progress with subjects possibly having firearms coming out of a business. An officer checking inside the business located Duncan exiting the men’s bathroom. Duncan was found to have a loaded pistol in his possession, according to police. A judge set Duncan’s bond at $25,000.