2 in custody, multiple firearms recovered after shooting

KANKAKEE — Two men are dead and a third is in serious condition following a shooting outside the Kankakee County Courthouse this morning.

In an afternoon press conference held two blocks away from where the shootings took place, Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said two people are in custody and multiple firearms have been recovered.

The two victims were both Hispanic men in their 20s, Passwater said.

The third man was in surgery and the extent of his injuries were unknown at the time of the 12:45 p.m. press conference, Passwater said.

Passwater ended the short press conference by saying, “This is a tragic day for the City of Kankakee.”

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis told the Daily Journal that this was a "targeted" shooting.

At approximately 9:45 a.m., police responded to a shots fired call on East Merchant Street on the south side of the courthouse, Passwater said.

As officers responded, one suspect surrendered to a Momence police officer who happened to be at the courthouse on an unrelated matter, according to Passwater.

A second suspect who fled from the scene was located and taken into custody by a Kankakee County Sheriff’s deputy while responding to the call, Passwater said.

He said investigators are currently interviewing many witnesses and gathering as much information as possible.

Kankakee police are coordinating the investigation with the assistance of the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police and FBI. Local police agencies are also assisting.

<strong>No incidents since 2002</strong>

The last time there was an incident involving violence at the courthouse came on April 29, 2002. That day, an inmate was stabbed as he was being led out of the back of the courthouse following his court date before Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott.

Marlon Watford, who at the time was charged in a triple homicide, was being led to a van for transport to the county jail.

Watford was standing trial on charges that he gunned down three young men in September 1997, according to a 2003 Daily Journal story about the incident. One of the victims was the teenage brother of Bryant Price, who police said stabbed Watford at the courthouse.

Price was charged with attempted murder, ultimately pleading guilty to aggravated battery Nov. 5, 2002.

As for Watford, he recovered from his injuries and was found guilty of murder in June 2002. He is serving life in prison at Menard Correctional Center in Randolph County.