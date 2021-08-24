Authorities investigate Momence woman's death

MOMENCE — Authorities are investigating the apparent homicide of a Momence woman, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said.

Delfina Alvarado, 57, was pronounced dead at 12:38 a.m. Tuesday in her home in the 400 block of Hill Street in Momence, Gessner said.

The preliminary cause of death is a gunshot wound, he said.

Someone in the home called 911 shortly before midnight, Gessner said. Momence police and Illinois State Police Crime Scene are investigating along with the coroner’s office, Gessner said.

The Daily Journal has reached out to Momence police for more information on the shooting.