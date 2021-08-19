13-year-old arrested with loaded gun

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police arrested a 13-year-old juvenile male on a weapons charge this week after police say he was found to be in possession of a loaded .380 caliber pistol.

According to Kankakee police, an officer was dispatched to the 1900 block of East Meadowview Avenue in reference to suspicious activity at 3:33 a.m. Monday.

The officer located a vehicle parked in front of a residence occupied by three male juveniles, ages 13, 15 and 17, police said.

The officer reported smelling the odor of raw cannabis as well as seeing suspected cannabis on the dashboard.

While patting down the 13-year-old male, the officer felt the grip of a pistol in the front of the juvenile’s pants, police said.

The juvenile was charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

City ordinance citations were issued to all three juveniles for curfew violations, possession of cannabis and parental responsibility.

<strong>Another juvenile arrested</strong>

A second juvenile was arrested by Kankakee police on Aug. 14 after he was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm.

At 4:12 p.m. an officer spotted a vehicle traveling east in the 1200 block of East Oak Street in the south alley at a high-rate of speed, according to police.

The vehicle turned onto East Court Street from North Cottage Avenue and began to weave in and out of traffic without using turn signals still at a high rate of speed.

The officer continued to follow the vehicle, which continued into the Crestlane Drive area.

The juvenile was a passenger in the vehicle and fled on foot when the vehicle stopped. The officer apprehended the juvenile after a short pursuit, police said.

The officer observed a firearm partially hanging out of a hole in the juvenile’s pants, according to police.

The firearm was loaded with a round in the chamber. The drum magazine with a 50-round capacity was loaded close to full capacity, police said.

Police contacted juvenile probation.