Judge voids warrant for Kankakee police officer

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott quashed an arrest warrant for a Kankakee Police Department officer who failed to appear to testify in a trial dealing with a felony weapons charge case last month.

According to court records, Officer Marisha Costello and her attorney, Bart Beals, appeared before Elliott on Tuesday to address the indirect contempt of court charge filed by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office.

When Costello did not appear for an Aug. 2 court date in regards to the charge, Elliott issued a no-bond warrant.

A no-bond warrant means a person cannot be released until the issuing judge decides to quash (meaning reject or void) the warrant, sets a bond or releases the person on a personal recognizance bond.

Dec. 2 has been set as the next court date for Costello, who said she would not comment on the case when contacted by the Daily Journal.

Costello has been a member of the Kankakee Police Department for three years, Police Chief Robin Passwater said. She is currently on requested leave.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said Costello failed to appear for a July 9 bench trial for defendant Ruben Carmona, of Kankakee, after she was served with a subpoena. Costello did not contact Rowe’s office to explain why she was a no-show, he said.

Rowe said the subpoena was issued after Costello failed to appear for an earlier court date for the case presided over by Elliott.

Carmona, who court records show is a member of the Latin Kings street gang, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm for a December 2019 incident in the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. His family resides on the block.

Judge Elliott found Carmona not guilty on July 30.

When Elliott found Carmona not guilty, she said the lack of testimony from Costello left unanswered questions.