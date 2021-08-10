2 people shot Monday night in Pembroke

PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting on Monday night that sent two people to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies were dispatched at 8:42 p.m. to the area of East 3000S Road just east of South 13000E Road in Pembroke Township in regards to a report of shots fired, according to a news release from Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey.

While en route, deputies learned that two victims had been shot at different locations, according to the release, which did not state whether the shootings were related.

A 31-year-old female was struck in the leg by gunfire while inside her residence, according to the sheriff’s department. The other victim, a 41-year-old male, was shot in the arm and stomach area, the release said.

The sheriff’s department was also called to Hopkins Park last week to investigate a shooting.

Last Tuesday, Deric Wren III, 21, of Pembroke, was found shot in the 2600 block of South 13000E Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kankakee County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ken McCabe said on Tuesday there was no evidence that the shootings are related.

Investigators encourage anyone with any information in the shootings to contact them at 815-802-7150. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can do so by calling CrimeStoppers at 815-932-7463. Relative information that is relayed may result in a cash reward.