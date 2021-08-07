State's attorney charges Kankakee police officer with contempt

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said a Kankakee police officer was charged with indirect contempt of court for failing to testify in a trial dealing with a felony weapons charge case last month.

Officer Marisha Costello has been a member of the Kankakee Police Department for three years, Police Chief Robin Passwater said. She is currently on requested leave.

The Daily Journal attempted to contacted Costello.

Rowe said Costello failed to appear for a July 9 bench trial for defendant Ruben Carmona, of Kankakee, after she was served with a subpoena. Costello did not contact Rowe’s office to explain why she was a no-show.

“This has never happened before since I have been the state’s attorney,” Rowe said. “Nobody is above the law. When citizens fail to appear after being subpoenaed, we charge them with contempt. There is no exception for a police officer.”

Rowe said the subpoena was issued after Costello failed to appear for an earlier court date for the case presided over by Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott.

Carmona, who court records show is a member of the Latin Kings street gang, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm for a December 2019 incident in the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. His family resides on the block.

Judge Bradshaw-Elliott found Carmona not guilty July 30.

Rowe said when Elliott found Carmona not guilty. She said the lack of testimony from Costello left unanswered questions.

Costello’s case was called this week for a hearing on a petition for indirect contempt of court filed by Rowe. Costello did not appear before Bradshaw-Elliott, who then issued a no bond warrant.

The no bond warrant means a person cannot be released until the issuing judge decides to quash, meaning reject or void, the warrant, set a bond or releases the person on a personal recognizance bond.

Passwater said officers are required to show up to court for cases.

“(Officer Costello) has been notified about this and advised to resolve this issue as soon as possible with the court,” Passwater said.”Officers are aware when they need to be at court for cases they are involved with.

“I’m not happy with this. This was an important case. It was a felony gun charge.”

Rowe said Costello had been in touch with someone in the state’s attorney’s office, but the issue has not been resolved.

Passwater was asked if Costello is facing disciplinary action.

“That is something we will look at when she returns to work,” Passwater said.

Carmona is facing another aggravated discharge of a firearm case when he was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm on Sept. 16, 2019.

It came from a drive-by shooting incident in which a Kankakee School District bus was caught up in gunfire. No adults or students on the bus were injured.

Another man, Thomas A. Rebmann Jr., of unincorporated Chebanse, also was arrested and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Rebmann is a member of the Harrison Street Gents gang, according to court records.

Direct contempt occurs when the contemptuous conduct occurs in the presence of the judge. The primary purpose of direct contempt orders is to maintain order in the courtroom.

Any contemptuous actions that are not witnessed by the judge are classified as indirect contempt. An individual who is accused of indirect contempt has a right to notice, counsel, and a hearing.

Because direct contempt is witnessed by the judge, much less is required by way of due process than in the case of indirect contempt. The judge typically summarily issues direct contempt orders immediately without hearing or argument.