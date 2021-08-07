Judge lowers bond of suspect in 2019 drive-by shooting

KANKAKEE — Ruben A. Carmona, 20, of Kankakee, had his bond reduced Thursday in a case in which a Kankakee School District bus was caught in a drive-by shooting in the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

The incident occurred the afternoon of Sept. 16, 2019.

No adults or students on the bus were injured.

Carmona’s mother, Irene Guzman, owns a house at 456 South Lincoln.

Carmona is facing another aggravated discharge of a firearm case when he was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm on Sept. 16, 2019.

Another man, Thomas A. Rebmann Jr., of unincorporated Chebanse, was also arrested and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Rebmann is a member of the Harrison Street Gents gang, according to court records.

Court records show Carmona is a member of the Latin Kings.

Carmona was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm. His trial is set for Nov. 30 before Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott.

She reduced Carmona’s bond to $100,000 with 10 percent to apply. If Carmona should post bond, Bradshaw-Elliott will put him under house arrest until the case has been settled.

During Thursday’s hearing, a witness called by Carmona’s attorney, Eric Davis, testified a Kankakee police officer talked to him at the scene of the September 2019 shooting.

There was no report filed of the conversation by police, according to Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Jonathan Watson.

Bradshaw-Elliott asked why the man did not call police to tell them what he saw. He said he didn't want to get involved.

Davis said after the hearing that during his investigation into another case involving Carmona, that the witness was identified.

On July 30, Bradshaw-Elliott found Carmona not guilty in a trial before her.

That trial involved a December 2019 shooting in the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

Guzman’s home at 456 S. Lincoln has been declared a nuisance property by Circuit Court Judge Bill Dickenson.

Only Guzman, her husband and two grandchildren are allowed in the home or on the property, Dickenson ruled.