No charges filed in Kankakee fire

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office did not charge a Kankakee woman following a fire Saturday in a residence in the 500 block of Union Avenue.

She was released pending further investigation, State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said.

The Kankakee Fire Department had preliminarily charged her with arson.

The fire was contained to the contents of the residence and personal belongings of the woman’s boyfriend, officials said.

The house was illegally occupied as it had been closed due to the lack of running water and other utilities, officials said.

The residence was secured by the owner and the occupants were removed from the property, officials said.