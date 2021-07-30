Details emerge on fatal shooting as bond set at $2 million

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee man wounded during last week’s fatal shooting incident was charged Thursday with first-degree murder in Kankakee County court.

Lyn Love, 30, is facing 12 counts of murder and three counts of home invasion in the July 23 shooting that left Rayshun D. Williams, 35, of Kankakee, dead, according to documents filed by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney office.

Love continues to be hospitalized with serious injuries. State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said according to hospital officials, Love will remain in the hospital another five to 10 days. Love is under 24-hour guard.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Bill Dickenson set Love’s bond at $2 million.

In arguing for the high bond, Rowe said Love had two firearms on him when he kicked down the door of a home in the 600 block of South Poplar Avenue just before 7:30 a.m. July 23. Investigators recovered 21 .40 caliber shell casings and six 9mm shell casings from inside the home.

There were four children in the home at the time of the shooting, Rowe said. Police found Williams on the second floor of the residence with several gunshot wounds to the torso and arm. He was transported to Riverside Medical Center where he later died.

Love drove himself to AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital where a person heard cries for help and found Love lying on the ground outside a vehicle, according to police.

Rowe argued that Love had served prison time for an armed robbery and currently had a case for aggravated battery from 2020.

In arguing for Judge Dickenson to set the bond at $500,000, Love’s attorney, Bart Beals, said that Williams served time in prison on a weapon’s charge.

“I don’t want to speak ill of the victim, but my client is alleged to have had two guns. How did my client get shot?” Beals said. “Williams was the aggressor. He is not a stranger to firearms. My client was defending himself.”

Officials said it is believed the shooting was a result of a domestic-related issue involving Williams, Love and a woman known to both of them. Beals said Love was at the house to drop off one of his children with their mother.