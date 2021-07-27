Man remains hospitalized following Friday's shooting in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — A man arrested by Kankakee police on Friday following a fatal shooting remains hospitalized.

Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said Monday that Lyn Love, 30, of Kankakee, is under 24-hour guard as he recovers from injuries sustained in the shooting that left 35-year-old Rayshun D. Williams dead.

Williams died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Kankakee County Coroner’s office.

Charges are pending against Love, who is recovering at a local hospital, Passwater said.

Love drove himself to the hospital after the shooting that occurred in a residence in the 600 block of South Poplar Avenue, police said.

According to police, officers responded to the residence and found Williams had been shot. He died later at Riverside Medical Center.

Preliminary information gathered by detectives indicated Love forcibly entered the residence and confronted Williams, police said. During the confrontation, both men were struck by gunfire. Police said it is believed the shooting was a result of a domestic-related issue involving Williams, Love and a woman known to both of them.