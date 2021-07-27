Appellate court sends Rish case back to circuit court

OTTAWA — The Illinois Third Appellate Court reversed a Kankakee County circuit judge’s decision to dismiss Nancy Rish’s petition to be resentenced for her role in the murder of Kankakee businessman Stephen B. Small in September 1987.

A three-judge panel made its ruling Thursday, according to her attorneys, Steven Becker and Margaret Byrne.

Rish, now 59, was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Her then boyfriend, Danny Edwards, kidnapped Small and buried him in a box to extort money from his family. There was inadequate ventilation that caused Small to suffocate.

Edwards was convicted and sentenced to death for kidnapping and murder. His sentence was commuted to life when the death penalty was abolished by then-Gov. George Ryan.

Rish argued in her 2019 appeal to be resentenced that Edwards abused her and her son and threatened to kill them if she did not aid his plan.

Rish has maintained she did not know what Edwards was doing and she just drove him to different places.

According to court documents, Rish was not arguing her murder conviction but rather her life sentence should be reduced.

The appellate court said in its ruling Rish’s petition for relief from judgment based on the new domestic violence amendment that the allegations of domestic violence were of such a conclusive character as to likely change the sentence imposed by the original trial court.

The three judge panel ordered the removal of Judge Michael Sabol on remand, finding that he improperly prejudged the merits of the case on a motion to dismiss, which is not permissible.

“Without in any way minimizing the loss to the Small family, we are thrilled with the appellate court’s decision in Nancy Rish’s favor,” Byrne and Becker said in a statement to the Daily Journal.

“Nancy, who has maintained her innocence for nearly 35 years, will now have the opportunity to present evidence of the domestic violence that she suffered that led to her unknowing participation in the tragic death of Stephen Small in 1987.”