Blotter: July 23, 2021

Burglary

At 2:15 a.m. July 21, Kankakee police investigated a burglary to a business in the 300 block of South Schuyler Avenue. According to police, the right front glass door window was broken. Inside the business the front cash register was found on the floor. An officer observed a back room had been tossed and other cash drawers were gone through.

Shots fired

Kankakee police responded at 10:26 p.m. July 21 to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 500 block of West Station Street. Witnesses said that two men stopped in front of the residence and began shooting. Shell casings were collected. No one was injured.

Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired at 9:52 p.m. July 20 in the area of the 500 block of North Cottage Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles in a backyard in the 500 block of North Cottage Avenue that had been hit by gunfire.