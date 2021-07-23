Kankakee police investigate homicide

KANKAKEE — One man is dead and another man arrested following a shooting Friday morning in the 600 block of South Poplar Avenue, according to Kankakee police.

Rayshun D. Williams, 35, was pronounced dead at 9:14 a.m. at Riverside Medical Center. Williams died of multiple gunshot wounds, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said.

Police arrested 30-year-old Lyn Love and charges are pending, police said.

Love drove himself to AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee for treatment of a gunshot wound, police said. Police were notified at the scene of the shooting after responding to the residence for an unknown problem.

They found Williams had been shot and he was transported to Riverside.

Preliminary information gathered by detectives indicated Love forcibly entered the residence and confronted Williams, police said. During the confrontation, both men were struck by gunfire.

Love fled the residence and drove himself to the hospital, according to police.

Police said it is believed the shooting was a result of a domestic-related issue involving Williams, Love and a woman known to both of them.

It is the eighth homicide that has occurred in Kankakee County this year.

The shooting remains under investigation, and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services is assisting investigators.