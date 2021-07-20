Blotter: July 20, 2021

<strong>Burglary</strong>

Bradley police arrested Barron L. Garnett, 53, of Kankakee, and charged him with burglary on July 17. According to police, Garnett and another man reportedly broke into the Speedway gas station on Kinzie Avenue and East Broadway Street at 2:10 a.m. June 29. Police say Garnett broke a window to gain access and a cash register was among the items taken. The other individual was arrested and charged earlier. A Kankakee County circuit judge set Garnett’s bond at $50,000.

<strong>Shots fired</strong>

Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired at 2:14 p.m. July 18 in the 500 block of South Tanner Avenue. Witnesses told police two individuals came to a residence and started a fight with tenants about an incident that occurred earlier. As the fight progressed, more individuals became involved. Witnesses said one person pulled a gun and started shooting. The shooter and another individual ran from the scene. Police said bullets struck a nearby residence and parked vehicle.

<strong>Weapons</strong>

Kankakee police recovered a pistol in the area of 100 South Hillcrest Avenue and 100 South Oakdale Avenue on July 18. According to police, a person stopped a patrol officer in the area of 2000 Cooper Drive to report a man carrying a gun. The officer located a subject holding a pistol in his hand. The officer ordered the subject to drop the gun and he ran between the backyards of 100 blocks of South Hillcrest and South Oakdale avenues.

Kankakee police arrested Jumarious D. Luckett, 20, of Kankakee, and charged him with possession of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. According to police, at 5:14 p.m. July 16, police saw Luckett running west from a parking lot in the 400 block of West Station Street. Officers knew Luckett had outstanding warrants. Police said it appeared Luckett was holding a gun. Police said Luckett ran into a house in the 500 block of West Station Street without a firearm. A firearm was located in the area by police. Luckett ran from the house but was tackled and taken into custody, police said. A Kankakee County circuit judge set Luckett’s bond at $75,000.

<strong>Impaired-driving crash</strong>

Illinois State Police District 21 at Askhum arrested Austin R. Rietveld, 23, of Momence, on charges of driving under the influence causing an accident, driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving under the influence of drugs. According to state police, troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 8:36 p.m. July 19 on Illinois Route 17 near 8500West Road. Both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

<strong>Damage to vehicles</strong>

Kankakee police investigated multiple reports of vehicles that had tires slashed overnight June 19 to June 20 in the 400 block of South Fourth Avenue and the 200 block of West Jeffery Street.