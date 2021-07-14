Pembroke man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison

URBANA — A Pembroke Township man who sold firearms to an undercover agent has been sentenced in federal court, according to a news release.

Jeremiah Hill, 32, of Pembroke Township, was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison on possession of firearms by a felon charges after entering a guilty plea on March 25. An indictment charged Hill with five counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, alleging he possessed the weapons from March 24, 2019, to July 1, 2019, the release said.

According to court documents, Hill sold a total of 11 firearms to the undercover agent.

Hill has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals since his July 17, 2019, arrest. The charges were investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and the Kankakee Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson represented the government in the prosecution.