Blotter: July 13, 2021

Auto theft

Bradley police officers were called at 10:10 p.m. July 8 to the 800 block of East Broadway Street in reference to a stolen vehicle. The victim said he was in front of his residence working on his car when he heard tires squeal and three subjects approach him with pistols demanding his vehicle. The 2013 Dodge Avenger was last seen traveling north on North LaSalle Avenue. If you have information, contact Bradley Police Investigations Unit at detectives@bradleyil.org or contact Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463.

A GoFundMe page has been created for Evan Patterson, a victim of vehicle theft. To support the cause, visit <a href="http://gofundme.com/f/evan-in-need-of-a-new-car?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer" target="_blank">gofundme.com/f/evan-in-need-of-a-new-car?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer</a>.