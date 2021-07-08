Action more than words is needed to end the violence

KANKAKEE — For Jimmy Smith, Tuesday’s shooting that took the life of 15-year-old Davarion Jones hit close to home.

Smith lives two doors away from where Jones was shot in front of his family’s house in the 1100 block of East Merchant Street.

“It’s a serious matter. To me it’s personal. This is my block,” Smith said standing outside his house on a hot, humid Wednesday morning.

At the site of the shooting there was a lit candle placed on the sidewalk next to a parked vehicle.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park is located across the street.

“More important to me is that I’m a minister and this is my town,” Smith said. “This is my city. This is my neighborhood. And right now the mother, I know her personally. We work together. I know she’s grieving.

“I want to do something. That’s what I ask myself, how do I help?”

Kankakee investigators continued interviewing witnesses and tracking down leads.

“A life has been taken. Another life has been thrown away,” Smith said. “We have to take some action because the Bible says, ‘Faith without works is dead.’”

Smith was a standout athlete at Kankakee Westview High School. He played some college football and had a stint in the NFL. Then life turned upside down for Smith.

He struggled with drug and alcohol abuse. That led him to become a three-time felon, as well as living on the streets.

Smith has been able to turn his life around.

He operates the “We Stand For Christ Jesus Ministries” with his wife, Darice. They are opening up a halfway house for men in the former Homestead restaurant on West Jeffery Street.

Smith said a rally would be held Friday afternoon in the park to start the work to help the young people.

However, Vincent Clark said more than rallies are needed.

“We’ll meet to meet to meet, but we have to get a strategy. Let’s create a strategy and implement it. Nothing against the press. We can have press conferences. But if we are not going to take action, we are just announcing what we already know. My question is: What are we going to do to change this?"

Clark is the executive director of Kankakee County Community Services Inc. He is also pastor of Mount Olive M.B. Church.

KCCSI has a summer program offering jobs to youth. Two weeks ago, no one had signed up, Smith said.

Clark said some of the COVID federal funding received by Kankakee County, City of Kankakee and Kankakee School District 111 should be used for programs to help create jobs so young people can learn to become entrepreneurs.

More emphasis needs to be placed on mentoring. Getting youth involved in activities where there are adults who they can look up to, Clark said.

Jones played for the Kankakee Colts football team. He had Duane Tucker as a head coach.

Working with the Kankakee Valley Park District to use the Kankakee Rec Center (former Armory) for basketball leagues is something Clark said would help.

“We want to take action, but something different. If we are going to pray, let’s also pay. Put some skin in the game,” Clark said.