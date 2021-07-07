Kankakee teen latest homicide victim

KANKAKEE — Davarion Jones, 15, of Kankakee, was identified by Kankakee police as the victim of Tuesday’s shooting in the 1100 block of East Merchant Street.

Jones died from his injuries at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood later Tuesday, police said Wednesday morning.

It is the seventh homicide to occur in Kankakee County this year.

“We are working on some information,” Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said Wednesday.

Investigators have received many calls in regards to the shooting, he said. Investigators interviewed several witnesses and other persons of interest.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to police.

No weapon was located at the scene, Passwater said.

“No one respects someone,” he said. “They don’t think twice.”

Jones was shot across the street from Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

According to police, at approximately 3:52 p.m. Tuesday, Kankakee Police officers along with Illinois State Police and the Kankakee County Sheriff’s officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1100 block of East Merchant Street.

When officers arrived, they located Jones laying near the street, police said.

Investigators are still attempting to locate additional witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with information about the homicide should contact the Kankakee Police detectives at 815-933-0426.