Community events planned for Bourbonnais' Goselin Park

BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Friendship Festival is over for another year but the village of Bourbonnais has more events to offer the community.

Trustee Angie Serafini announced plans at Tuesday’s board meeting regarding upcoming events scheduled for Goselin Park, located at 394 William Latham Sr. Drive.

The village is hosting a Movie in the Park on July 23, Yoga in the Park on July 31 and Food Truck Fest on Aug. 21.

The events came about from the village’s proposed Community Campus Plan, Lindy Casey, the village’s marketing and public engagement manager, said.

“Now that the COVID restrictions have been lifted and the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival has concluded, our goal is to start implementing new community events here on the village grounds, which will become the Community Campus.”

The community campus plan is a result of more than 3,000 residents offering their input into what they would like to see the village offer.

It is a 10-year program the village hopes to implement. Construction on the first phase is proposed to start in 2022.

Currently, the plan is in the design phase for the area around the village’s municipal center.

The village hired Lakota Group — an urban planning and landscape architecture consulting firm based in Chicago — last year to develop a plan for a municipal campus that would utilize space around the municipal center that includes Goselin Park, Safety Town and areas along Brown Boulevard.

Casey said the movie, yoga and food fest were among the top events residents listed.

“Our goal is to start introducing these events now. Everyone’s voice here matters, we take it into consideration,” Casey said.

Here is a look at the three events:

• <strong>Free movie Friday</strong> is scheduled for 8 p.m. July 23, weather permitting. “Trolls World Tour” is the featured movie. Sweet Street will be selling popcorn, cotton candy, shaved ice and deep fried Oreos. Beverages will also be available for purchase.

• <strong>Yoga in the Park</strong> is scheduled for 9 to 10 a.m. on July 31 at Goselin Park. Beginners are welcome.

• <strong>Food Truck Fest</strong> will feature local food and live music. The fest is from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 21 at Goselin Park. The event is looking for event sponsors, food truck vendors, musicians and volunteers.

For more information, contact Casey at caseyl@villageofbourbonnais.com.