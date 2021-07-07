Arrest made in Bourbonnais shots fired case

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais police arrested a Kankakee man for firing a handgun during a fight outside a business in the 100 block of East Marsile June 27.

Jarquae M. Wiiliams, 25, was charged Monday by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm.

A Kankakee County circuit judge set Williams’ bond at $75,000.

According to police, Williams was identified as the suspect by reviewing video from two nearby businesses.

The video showed Williams firing the gun multiple times in the arm, police said.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Marsile after six shots were fired at approximately 1:53 a.m. on June 27.

When an officer arrived on scene, he observed several subjects fighting in a parking lot and in the street, according to police reports.

According to reports, several witnesses said two men were fighting in the parking lot when a group of men came to the aid of one of them, resulting in a multiple-on-one fight.

All subjects that were fighting fled the area on foot, reports said.

An employee at a nearby business pointed to a vehicle that the man fighting alone was driving. Officers stopped the vehicle and talked to him. He said he had been jumped outside a business by multiple men because they did not like that he was talking to a woman, according to reports.

He refused medical treatment and said he did not wish to cooperate with police. He was released from the traffic stop, according to reports.

A witness told police that an unknown subject pointed a gun in the air and fired six or seven shots, causing people to run from the scene. Officers recovered six spent shell casings in the parking lot.