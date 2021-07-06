UPDATE: Teen dies after shooting in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police are investigating "a violent shooting crime that resulted in a youth being shot and fighting for his life," Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said in a Facebook post.

The 15-year-old male was shot around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Merchant Street. The shooting victim later died at an area hospital on Tuesday, officials said. Police at this point are not identifying the victim.

The offender/offenders fled the area prior to officers arriving on scene, Curtis said.

The city’s ShotSpotter system alerted police to the shooting, Curtis said. The system uses sensors to triangulate the location of shots fired.

Curtis said police are following up on several leads. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 815-933-0426.