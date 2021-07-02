Public's assistance sought in Momence homicide

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of Jesus J. “Chuy” Ayala Perez’s death in June.

The body of the 50-year-old Momence resident was found by sheriff’s deputies at 12:15 a.m. June 10 in a field of the north side of East 2000S Road (commonly referred to as Day Road) at South 3500E Road. He was stabbed multiple times, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said.

Anyone who may have encountered him in the hours before his death or day prior is encouraged to contact sheriff’s detectives. He was employed by a Bradley restaurant and was working June 9. Police believe he may have traveled through Kankakee on his way home in a gray Chevy Traverse. He was known to frequently offer rides to others.

Sheriff’s officials are asking anyone with any information regarding the incident to contact sheriff’s investigators at 815-802-7156. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can do so by calling CrimeStoppers at 815-932-7463. Information provided could result in a cash reward.

