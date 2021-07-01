Blotter: July 1, 2021

Armed robbery

Kankakee police investigated an armed robbery at 4:54 a.m. June 27 at Walgreens, 1050 Kennedy Drive, Kankakee. According to police, an employee told an officer he was working in a store aisle when a subject who was wearing a mask pointed a gun at him and directed him to open the register. The employee gave the subject an undisclosed amount of cash. The subject then ran out of the store.

Shots fired

Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired at 8:15 p.m. June 25 in the 900 block of East Bourbonnais Street. A subject told an officer he was shot. The officer located two vehicles that had been struck by gunfire in the area. Officers located several shell casings in the street. A witness told officers there were two children in the backseat of one of the vehicles that was struck by gunfire. The children were not harmed.

Suspicious activity

Kankakee police met with a resident at 9:04 a.m. June 27 in the 500 block of South Indiana Avenue after he found multiple glass beer bottles containing suspected gasoline in various locations around the residence. The resident said that late in the night he heard some banging on the exterior of his residence and looked out the window to see two subjects running from the area. At 8 a.m., the resident learned there were broken glass beer bottles and intact beer bottles containing a flammable liquid and torn fabric near the porch. The Kankakee Fire Department assisted with the investigation.

Weapons

Kankakee police arrested Leeaundre L. Key, 25, of Bourbonnais, and charged him with possession of a firearm by a felon. According to a report, an officer made a traffic stop at 2:15 a.m. June 28 in the 200 block of North Entrance Avenue. Key was stopped for driving with a suspended license. When asked by the officer if he had any cannabis in the vehicle, Key said yes, according to police. During a search of Key’s vehicle, police say, a loaded Smith & Wesson 40-caliber handgun was located. A judge set Key’s bond at $100,000.