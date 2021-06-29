Bourbonnais police investigate shots fired, large fight

BOURBONNAIS — A report of shots fired early Sunday morning led Bourbonnais police to investigate a large fight that occurred in a business parking lot.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Marsile Street after six shots were reported to be fired at approximately 1:53 a.m.

When an officer arrived on scene, he observed several subjects fighting in a parking lot and in the street, according to police reports.

According to reports, several witnesses said the two men were fighting in the parking lot when a group of men came to the aid of one of them, resulting in a multiple-on-one fight.

All subjects that were fighting fled the area on foot, reports said.

An employee at a nearby business pointed to a vehicle that the man fighting alone was driving. Officers stopped the vehicle and talked to him. He said he had been jumped outside a business by multiple men because they did not like that he was talking to a woman, according to reports.

He refused medical treatment and said he did not wish to cooperate with police. He was released from the traffic stop, according to reports.

A witness told police that an unknown subject pointed a gun in the air and fired six or seven shots, causing people to run from the scene. Officers recovered six spent shell casings in the parking lot.