Police make 2 arrests in connection with Manteno homicide

MANTENO — Manteno police have made two arrests in Thursday’s stabbing death in the village, Police Chief Al Swinford said.

Andre H. McGraw, 18, of Bradley, and Benjamin J. Anderson, 20, of Bourbonnais, have each been preliminarily charged with first-degree murder in the death of 61-year-old Richard Alverson of Manteno, according to a press release.

Both men were arrested Friday and booked into the Jerome Combs Detention Center.

On Thursday, Alverson was found lying unconscious in a residence in the 1000 block of Longfellow Drive, according to Manteno police.

Officers were dispatched to the residence from a report of a possible battery, police said.

The Manteno Fire Department transported Alverson to Riverside Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

During the course of the investigation, Manteno detectives located surveillance video from nearby residents, which was used to identify the suspects’ vehicle. Detectives say they located the vehicle at a residence in Bradley where they also found McGraw and Anderson, according to a news release.

Evidence was obtained during the investigation linking McGraw and Anderson to the attack and the apparent motive appears to be robbery, according to a release.

Assisting in the investigation were the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police, Bradley Police Department and the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force.

Alverson’s death is the third homicide in Kankakee County this month and sixth so far this year. It is the first homicide in Manteno in 24 years, Swinford said.

In 1997, a family dispute led to a murder-suicide. A father shot and killed his adult son before taking his own life.