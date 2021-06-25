Police investigate homicide in Manteno

MANTENO — The Manteno Police Department and Kankakee County Coroner’s Office are investigating the stabbing death of Richard Alverson, of Manteno.

The 61-year-old was found lying unconscious in a residence in the 1000 block of Longfellow Drive at 8 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from Manteno police.

Officers were dispatched to the residence from a report of a possible battery, the release said.

The Manteno Fire Department transported Alverson to Riverside Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the release.

It is the first homicide to occur in Manteno in 24 years, Manteno Police Chief Al Swinford said.

Anyone with information may contact the Manteno Police Department at 815-929-4801.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 815-932-7463. Information provided via CrimeStoppers that assists law enforcement could result in a cash reward.

Assisting in the investigation are the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police, Bradley Police Department, and the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force.

Alverson’s death is the third homicide in Kankakee County this month and sixth so far this year.

On Tuesday, Kankakee Police arrested Terry Brown, 63, Kankakee, in the stabbing death of Anthony Gray, 60, also of Kankakee. It was the fourth homicide in the city of Kankakee this year.

The sheriff’s department is also investigating the stabbing death of 50-year-old Jesus Ayala Perez, of Momence, that occurred earlier this month.

Ayala Perez was found by sheriff’s deputies in the early morning of June 10 in a field on the north side of East 2000S Road (commonly referred to as Day Road) at South 3500E Road. The location is less than a mile northeast of Aroma Park.

