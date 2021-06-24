Bond set at $3 million in homicide

KANKAKEE — Bond was set at $3 million in Kankakee County court Wednesday for Terry Brown, the 63-year-old Kankakee resident who is charged with the stabbing death of Anthony Gray, of Kankakee.

The homicide occurred Tuesday in a residence in the 300 block of North Wildwood Avenue in Kankakee.

According to court documents, Brown was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said Tuesday that Gray died of multiple stab wounds though the official cause of death awaits toxicology test results.

Investigators believe the incident was a result of ongoing issues between Brown and Gray.

At the time of the stabbing — which occurred at 5:20 a.m. Tuesday — Brown was serving a 36-month probation and placed in Drug Court after pleading guilty in July 2020 to unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Brown’s next Drug Court date is July 7 for a hearing to revoke his probation after at least three violations of the conditions of the probation, according to court records.

Tuesday morning, Kankakee Police were called to the North Wildwood Avenue residence for an unknown problem.

Upon arrival, officers say they found Brown on top of Gray in a bed and a woman attempting to intervene. The officers reported they were able to detain Brown and then observed blood on the floor and bed. The woman handed officers a kitchen knife.

Suffering from multiple stab wounds, Gray was transported to AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital where he later died.

According to a police report, twice Brown told officers he was trying to kill Gray. Kankakee police said Gray had been living at the North Wildwood residence for at least a month.

Dawn Broers, executive director of Fortitude Community Outreach, says she knew Gray for two to three years.

“He was kind, gentle and quiet,” recalled Broers, who leads the organization which aids the homeless.

The last time Broers said she saw Gray was in mid-April when he brought a person needing housing to the shelter at Resurrection Community Church of the Nazarene in Kankakee.

“The person had been released from jail,” she said. “Anthony was a kind-hearted person. He was very beloved.”

Broers said Fortitude will hold a memorial for Gray next week.