Kankakee police investigate homicide

KANKAKEE — Terry Brown was arrested by Kankakee police Tuesday and preliminarily charged with murder following the stabbing death of Anthony Gray earlier that day at a residence in the 300 block of North Wildwood Avenue, according to police.

Both Brown and Gray are residents of Kankakee.

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said the preliminary autopsy results indicated the 60-year-old Gray died of multiple stab wounds. The official cause of death awaits results of toxicology reports.

According to a press release from the Kankakee Police Department, officers responded at 5:06 a.m. today to an unknown problem in the 300 block of North Wildwood Avenue.

When officers arrived, they say they observed three people fighting, including Gray. After a struggle, officers were able to separate the individuals and detain the 63-year-old Brown, the release said.

The officers found that Gray had at least one stab wound to the upper body, according to the release.

Gray was transported to AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee, where he later died from his injuries, the release said.

According to the release, investigators believe the incident was a result of an ongoing verbal feud between Brown and Gray, which led to Tuesday’s altercation.

Police say their investigation continues.