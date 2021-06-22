Crash closes Route 49 in Iroquois County for 2 hours

CISSNA PARK — Illinois Route 49 in Iroquois County was closed for approximately two hours Tuesday morning following a one-vehicle crash involving a commercial motor vehicle, according to state police.

The crash occurred at 7:32 a.m. four miles north of Cissna Park near 1000N Road, according to Illinois State Police District 21.

Preliminary reports indicated the vehicle was traveling south on Route 49 when for unknown reasons it left the roadway to the left and overturned, blocking both lanes.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

There was no further information available.