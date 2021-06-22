Blotter: June 22, 2021

Shooting

Kankakee police investigated a shooting that sent a man to a local hospital with a gunshot wound on June 20. According to police, officers were alerted to the hospital for a gunshot victim who said he was at a business in the 1900 block of East Court Street. The victim said he encountered a man inside the business with whom he has had past issues. The victim left the business and got into his vehicle. He said an unknown vehicle drove past and shot at his vehicle. Another person drove the victim to the hospital.

Shots fired

Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired at 6:30 a.m. June 20 in the 300 block of South Nelson Avenue. According to police, officers found several shell casings.

Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired in the area of Illinois Avenue and East Locust Street at 4:27 a.m. on June 20. Officers found several spent shell casings in the intersection of Illinois and Locust.