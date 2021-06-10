Police investigate body found near Aroma Park as possible homicide

AROMA TOWNSHIP — The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department and Kankakee County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of a Momence man as a possible homicide.

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner identified 50-year-old Jesus J. Ayala Perez, of Momence, as the man whose body was found by sheriff’s deputies at 12:15 a.m. Thursday in a field of the north side of East 2000S Road (commonly referred to as Day Road) at South 3500E Road. Ayala Perez was pronounced dead at the scene. He was stabbed multiple times, Gessner said.

The location is less than a mile northeast of Aroma Park.

Patrolling deputies saw a car parked along the side of 2000S Road. They discovered blood outside the car, Gessner said of the preliminary investigation report.

Using the headlights of their patrol vehicle to see into the northside field, they saw what could be an animal or person about 100 yards from the road.

Anyone that has any information regarding the incident can contact investigators at 815-802-7150. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 815-932-7463. Information provided via Crime- Stoppers that assists law enforcement could result in a cash reward.