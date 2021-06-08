Kankakee Walmart evacuated due to bomb threat

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Walmart Supercenter was evacuated at 10:45 a.m. today after a bomb threat was called into KanComm dispatch, according to Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater.

Personnel from Kankakee police and the Kankakee County Sheriff's Department searched the store, located at 505 Riverstone Parkway on the south side of Kankakee, Passwater said.

Police determined the scene was clear at approximately 12:50 p.m.

Making a bomb threat in Illinois is considered a Class 4 felony of disorderly conduct. If convicted, a person could be sentenced to up to three years in prison, or receive probation.

Investigators are trying to identify the caller, Passwater said. Other law enforcement agencies have been alerted as well.