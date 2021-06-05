Recently passed legislation ends using Kankakee County jail to house ICE detainees

Daily Journal staff report

A bill passed by Illinois lawmakers this week would close the state’s three immigrant detention centers, including the facility in Kankakee County.

If signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker, the Illinois Way Forward Act (Senate Bill 667) would require that the existing agreements between local jails in McHenry, Pulaski and Kankakee counties and Immigration and Customs Enforcement must end by Jan. 1, 2022.

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said the governor’s signature is likely a foregone conclusion.

“He’s anti-crime. He has shown that,” Downey said.

The bill also prohibits any future agreements between ICE and local governments to “house or detain individuals for federal civil immigration violations.”

“We are dealing with issues that the federal government should being dealing with but doesn’t or won’t,” Downey said.

ICE detainees have been housed at Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee since the later part of 2016.

As recently as January, there were 27 ICE detainees housed here, Downey said at that month’s meeting of the county board’s finance committee.

The ICE detainees contract was added to the county’s detainee-housing contract with the U.S. Marshals Service.

Downey said the county receives $90 per detainee, per day to house the individuals.

“This is not about profit,” Downey said. “It has nothing to do with that. This deals with us housing our inmates at a lower cost for our local taxpayers.”

<strong>TRUST Act</strong>

The bill would also strengthen the TRUST Act, or “Transparency and Responsibility Using State Tools,” which took effect in 2017.

The TRUST Act prohibits state and local law enforcement officials from detaining “any individual solely on the basis of any immigration detainer or nonjudicial immigration warrant.”

Under the TRUST Act, state and local police cannot arrest or detain individuals based on suspected or actual immigration status. It also prohibits police from holding or detaining people based on ICE arrest warrants or detainers.

But there are other types of cooperation that local police can engage in with federal immigration enforcement, such as cooperating in joint operations with ICE, said Fred Tsao, who is senior policy counsel at the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, which lobbied for this bill.

“They can still transfer people to ICE,” Tsao said in an interview with Capitol News Illinois. “They can still give ICE access to people who are detained in their facilities. They can still give ICE access to their facilities, and share information with ICE. So, the intent of this legislation is to further restrict local police participation and facilitation of those kinds of activities, short of ICE having a criminal warrant.”

Local police can still participate in and cooperate with ICE if the case involves a criminal offense, Tsao said.

“But if it’s purely a civil immigration situation, then local police cannot touch that,” he said.

SB 667 would also empower the state attorney general’s office to investigate violations of the TRUST Act and enforce compliance through local courts.

Under the current law, the mechanism to enforce the TRUST Act is to have an injured party bring the lawsuits themselves in county court.

“That can be really difficult and really expensive and time consuming,” Tsao said. “And it places the burden on the person who was hurt by the behavior. And if this is a pattern and practice on the part of the law enforcement agency, that would mean multiple different actions that would have to proceed separately.

“Empowering the attorney general to be able to investigate, to request documents, to really get to the bottom of such practices, and then to enable them to seek remedial action is a very important step in making sure that these laws get complied with.”

Similar legislation offering protections for immigrants and phasing out immigrant detention centers were passed recently in California and Washington State.

“We are hoping that this bill will provide a model or template for other states to pick up, as they’re moving legislation forward and trying to provide protections for their local communities,” Tsao said.

<em>Capitol News Illinois contributed to this story.</em>