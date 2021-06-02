Police negotiate with man barricaded in mobile home

BOURBONNAIS — A man barricaded himself in a mobile home in Oak Creek Estates Wednesday morning after police came to talk with him, according to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department.

The eight-hour stand-off ended after 6 p.m., Chief Deputy Ken McCabe said.

Members of the Illinois State Police and the sheriff’s department reported that they wanted to talk with the man. Their reasons and the man’s identity have not yet been released.

The Kankakee County SWAT unit was involved, and some residents were evacuated from their homes, McCabe said.

Oak Creek Estates, formerly known as Arthur Burch’s Trailer Park, is located north and west of the Armour Road/Illinois Route 50 intersection.