Mayor addresses gun violence after Monday's homicide

KANKAKEE — A 25-year-old man has died following a shooting Monday night though officers aren’t yet sure exactly where the crime occurred.

Kankakee Police and the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of Juwan Hampton, 25, of Park Forest. Hampton died from a gunshot wound at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, according to Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater.

It is the third homicide in Kankakee this year.

The incident prompted an address from Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis on Tuesday evening via <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5eiiJaRuNjY" target="_blank">YouTube</a>.

“In the coming days and weeks, there will be extra patrols with the help of our surrounding law enforcement agencies to try and grab control of the shooting incidents and other crime in the city of Kankakee,” Curtis said.

They are bringing back the police department’s mobile security camera. It is currently in place in the 500 block of South Dearborn Avenue where there have been several shooting incidents in the past several weeks, Curtis said.

They are also working on other security measures and getting more funding.

“It’s not an easy solution. It’s not a quick fix,” Curtis said.

He added that it is important for citizens to step up if they have information on Monday’s homicide or any other shootings.

Chief Passwater said Tuesday that investigators are still piecing together Monday’s incident. Officers responded around 11 p.m. Monday to the area of the 700 block of North Park Avenue near Pioneer Park on the city’s northside in reference to shots being fired.

While responding, officers located a group of people in the 400 block of North Cottage Avenue quickly loading into vehicles and fleeing the scene. The area is located three blocks south of the 700 block of North Park Avenue.

Kankakee police, with assistance from Illinois State Police, stopped one vehicle leaving from the scene. Police say they recovered a firearm that was thrown from the vehicle.

Passwater said five occupants in the vehicle were questioned by investigators and were all released pending further investigation.

Officers were advised by people at the North Cottage scene that a gunshot victim was being driven to the hospital. That individual was Hampton.

Anyone with information can call the Kankakee police at 815-933-0426.