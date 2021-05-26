Blotter: May 26, 2021

Sexual assault

Bradley police arrested Louis J. Thurman, 21, of Bourbonnais, on May 24. The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Thurman with aggravated criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse. According to Bradley police, the incident occurred May 6 and the victim is a female juvenile.

Vehicle fire

Kankakee Fire Department investigated a vehicle fire that occurred at approximately 4 a.m. May 25 in the 300 block of South Poplar Avenue. A Kankakee police officer was dispatched in reference to a vehicle fire in the west alley. The owner of the vehicle said she was alerted to the fire by a neighbor. After the fire was extinguished, the officer observed that the windshield had been broken out of the vehicle.