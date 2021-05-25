Kankakee police investigate homicide

<em>Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the hometown of the victim, Juwan Hampton, being Park Forest.</em>

KANKAKEE — A 25-year-old man has died following a shooting Monday night though officers aren’t yet sure exactly where the crime occurred.

Kankakee police and the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of Juwan Hampton, 25, of Park Forest. Hampton died from a gunshot wound at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, according to Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater.

It is the third homicide in Kankakee this year.

Passwater said this morning that investigators are still piecing together Monday's incident. Officers responded around 11 p.m. Monday to the area of the 700 block of North Park Avenue near Pioneer Park on the city’s northside in reference to shots being fired.

While responding, officers located a group of people in the 400 block of North Cottage Avenue quickly loading into vehicles and fleeing the scene. The area is located three blocks south of the 700 block of North Park Avenue.

Kankakee police, with assistance from Illinois State Police, stopped one vehicle leaving from the scene. Police say they recovered a firearm that was thrown from the vehicle.

Passwater said five occupants in the vehicle were questioned by investigators and were all released pending further investigation.

Officers were advised by people at the North Cottage scene that a gunshot victim was being driven to the hospital. That individual was Hampton.

Anyone with information can call the Kankakee police at 815-933-0426.