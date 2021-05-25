Deputies recover stolen trailers, power tools

PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Kankakee County Sheriff’s deputies located several stolen trailers, power tools, along with multiple other stolen items on Sunday in rural Pembroke Township.

According to a news release, deputies met with one of the victims who believed he had located one of his stolen trailers based on a specific and unique paint-job.

After executing a search warrant on the property later in the day, deputies located the cache of stolen items, including the trailer in question, the news release said.

The investigation began after deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of East Court Street in Kankakee on May 19, the release said.

Upon arrival, deputies met with several victims who stored vehicles, landscape equipment and other items on the property. Each of the victims explained that their property had been stolen overnight, according to the release.

Kankakee County Sheriff’s detectives and the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force continue to investigate and suggest that arrest or arrests are likely, the release said.

They are encouraging anyone with any information to contact them at 815-802-7164. You can also remain anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at 815-932-7463. Any information provided that leads to the identification, apprehension and or conviction of those involved or results in locating additional stolen property could likely result in a cash reward.