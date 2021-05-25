Deputies investigate numerous burglaries at taverns

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating several burglaries of local taverns that provide video gaming in and around Kankakee County.

The burglaries appear to be related as the same individuals are captured on camera at different establishments, a news release said. The video/images, which can be viewed at <a href="http://bit.ly/TavernThefts" target="_blank">bit.ly/TavernThefts</a>, were taken at burglaries at two different taverns in rural Momence in the early morning hours on Saturday, according to the release.

Many of these burglaries have occurred in the early morning or daytime hours, police said in the release.

Investigators are hoping that someone will be able to recognize those seen in the video and pictures and assist in identifying them.

In one of the videos, one of the suspects appears to look directly into the camera, which provides a fairly accurate depiction of him (despite wearing a thin face mask). In those same videos, the same suspect displays a rather unique pair of running pants with a specific design on the pant legs, according to the release.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with any information to call Detective D. Brown at 815-802-7162. You can also remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 815-932-7463. Any information that leads to the identification, apprehension and/or conviction may lead to a cash reward.