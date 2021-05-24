Blotter: May 24, 2021

Battery

Kankakee police arrested a male juvenile who they say after he interfered with an officer trying to break up a fight between two female juveniles. At 3:42 p.m. May 18 an officer was dispatched to the 300 block of North Greenwood Avenue for a large group of people arguing. The fight between the female juveniles started when the officer arrived on scene. The officer made attempts to break up the fight but the male juvenile got in his way several times. The officer pushed the juvenile to the side. The male juvenile became combative and pushed the officer in the chest. He ran but slipped and was taken into custody, police say. He was turned over to juvenile probation.

Shots fired

Kankakee police were dispatched at 11:12 p.m. May 19 to the 400 block of South Rosewood Indiana Avenue in reference to shots fired. The caller said he heard multiple gunshots outside his home. An officer recovered several spent casings in the alley and located several bullet holes in the rear of the home.

Theft

Kankakee police took a report of a theft of a riding lawn tractor from a garage in the 200 block of North Greenwood Avenue on May 20.

Kankakee police investigated the theft of a trailer and lawn tractor in the 700 block of North Schuyler Avenue on May 19. The owner came outside in the morning to find the trailer and lawn tractor missing. The officer searched the area and located the stolen trailer in the 200 block of East Sycamore Street. The lawn tractor was not inside the trailer.

Weapons

Kankakee police were called to the 600 block of North Indiana Avenue at 4:11 p.m. May 20 after a man found a handgun on the outside of his residence.

Kankakee police arrested John E. Jefferson, 32, of Kankakee, on May 17, and the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office charged him with armed violence, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Police said an officer responded to the area of 400 East Willow Street at 11:22 p.m. in reference to a shots fired alert of the city’s ShotSpotter gunfire detection system. Officers stopped a vehicle in the 300 block and talked to the driver who said her husband, Jefferson, had shot at her. The passenger side rear window had a bullet hole. Officers located Jefferson and took him into custody. During a search of Jefferson, officers found a clear plastic bag with suspected heroin and two small clear bags with suspected crack cocaine, according to police. A judge set Jefferson’s bond at $750,000.