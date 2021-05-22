Nuisance house owner back in court

KANKAKEE — The owner of a Kankakee home — which was deemed a nuisance property last year — was back in Kankakee County Circuit Court on Thursday.

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office filed a misdemeanor maintaining a public nuisance charge against Irene Guzman, owner of the house at 456 S. Lincoln Avenue.

“We are committed to using every resource within the law to hold gangs and those who enable them accountable,” Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said.

“Maintaining a public nuisance is a state statute that empowers the community around a gang-ridden home to seek consequences through the criminal courts,” he said. “We can’t turn a blind eye to gang violence, which is the driving force behind shootings and other violent crimes in our county.”

The latest court case deals with documented calls to police about incidents that occurred on the 400 block of South Lincoln. According to court records, such activity occurred between May 15, 2019 and Nov. 5, 2020.

One shots-fired incident documented in the records occurred Sept. 16, 2019, in which an Illinois Central Bus carrying Kankakee District 111 students home got caught in the crossfire of a shooting. No one on the bus was hurt, nor was the bus hit by gunfire, according to the records.

Two men were arrested for their alleged roles in the incident, one being Guzman’s son, Ruben Carmona, according to court records. The other man charged is Thomas A. Rebmann Jr., a member of the Harrison Gents, a rival of the Latin Kings, the records said. Some residents of the Lincoln property are alleged Latin Kings members.

Both men — Carmona and Rebmann — are charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to records.

Last November, Kankakee County Circuit Judge Bill Dickenson ruled the home to be a nuisance property because City of Kankakee and Kankakee County officials claimed it was used by people tied to the Latin Kings, including two of Guzman’s sons, Hernan and Ruben Carmona.

Dickenson ruled Guzman and her husband could stay in their home as well as two of their grandchildren. No other people were allowed on the property.

Dickenson’s ruling included Guzman paying a $5,000 bond. That bond was not paid until last month, when Dickenson ruled Guzman was in contempt. He sentenced her to 15 days in Kankakee County jail. Following the hearing, she paid the required bond.