Dwight H.S. teacher found not guilty of sexual assault

PONTIAC — A Livingston County jury found Dwight High School teacher Kathy Patten not guilty of five counts of criminal sexual assault on Tuesday.

Patten is currently on unpaid administrative leave, according to her attorney Charles Schierer of Peoria.

Patten was arrested in May 2019. She was accused of assaulting a male high school student between the ages of 13 and 17. The victim was a former student of Patten’s.

The jury of seven men and five women deliberated less than an hour before returning with the acquittal, according to a news release from Schierer. She was also represented by Mark Wycoff of Springfield.

The trial lasted two days.

If Patten had been found guilty, she faced a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years, according to the release.

Prosecutors offered to dismiss four of the five counts of the indictment before the trial began in exchange for Patten agreeing to plead guilty on one count. Patten rejected the offer, the release said.

Patten’s accuser babysat for the Patten family. The accuser testified at the trial, the release said.

Testimony included Dwight school superintendent Richard Jancek. He testified he had heard the rumors of an inappropriate relationship and spoke with Patten about the rumors before allowing her to return to the classroom, according to the release.

Patten testified that she heard rumors but adamantly denied them, the release said.

Schierer said in his closing argument the jury should consider the lack of any physical evidence, that no incriminating evidence was found on cellphones of the parties and that the victim admitted to altering a picture of the teacher, according to the release.