Blotter: May 18, 2021

Sexual abuse

Kankakee police arrested Alain Ruiz-Diaz, 19, of Kankakee, and charged him with criminal sexual abuse (victim under the age of 13) on May 14. According to a Kankakee County assistant state’s attorney, the victim was a relative, and the incident occurred May 3. A judge set Ruiz-Diaz’s bond at $50,000.

Shots fired

Kankakee police officers responded to shots fired at 200 North Evergreen on May 14. When officers arrived in the area, they located the scene in the 900 block of East Chestnut Street. Several 9mm shell casings were recovered on the east side of a building. Residents in the area were unable to provide suspect information.