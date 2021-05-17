Shot detection system a work in progress for Kankakee

KANKAKEE — A national gunshot detection system the Kankakee Police Department began using last year has recently came under criticism with its results in Chicago.

The system ShotSpotter uses acoustic sensors placed throughout a specified area which are triggered by gunshots. Three sensors are needed to pinpoint the area where the shots were fired.

That information is relayed to Newark, Calif., where analysts confirm the gunshots before alerting local police. This process takes less than 60 seconds, according to ShotSpotter.

Its accuracy is 97 percent, according to the company.

In a recent survey by the MacArthur Justice Center at the Northwestern University School of Law, the group’s results showed there were more than 40,000 “dead-end deployments” to gunshot alerts recorded between July 2019 and mid-April 2021 — an average of 61 each day.

Just 10 percent of the alerts during that period sent officers on calls that likely involved guns, the researchers found after analyzing records kept by the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications, the survey said.

Chicago is ShotSpotter’s largest client using the technology, which began in 2012.

They signed a new contract with ShotSpotter for $33 million in 2018.

Charlotte, N.C.; Canton, Ohio; and Sacramento County, Calif., have ended their contracts with ShotSpotter, either for the system not living up to expectations or budget constraints, according to a story published by smartcitiesdive.com.

Kankakee’s system was purchased through a $48,000 grant from ShotSpotter to help the city reduce gun violence.

“This is new to us, and we are honing in on how this benefits us the most,” Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said.

Statistics since the system went live Nov. 9, 2020, show it has issued 149 alerts with 764 rounds fired, Kankakee Police Lt. Donell Austin said. He is commander of the city’s investigations division.

It has helped in rendering aid to a gunshot victim three times (Jan. 25, Feb. 5 and Feb. 27). Twice it has located a suspected shooter, according to Austin.

The system covers a one-square-mile area in the city that was determined by an analyst of the department’s call for service, Passwater said.

According to statistics, the department’s average time to respond to a shots fired call fell from 6 to 7 minutes, to 3 minutes. Instead of getting a 911 call of shots fired in a general area, the system can pinpoint the area.

“It saves precious time in locating a scene and getting aid if there are any victims,” Austin said.

Passwater said response times can vary if offices on patrol are dealing with a call.

“You have to clear that before you can respond,” he said.

Passwater and Auston said the system has registered false positives at least twice. One false positive was due to a train and another due to the weather.

“Obviously, it is a new platform,” Passwater said. “It’s worth trying.”

ShotSpotter is helpful in aiding officers responding to the call by pinpointing the area so officers are not going in blind, Austin added.

However, it is not the main way in dealing with gun violence.

“It comes down to good old-fashioned police work. Getting out in the community and talking to people to help solve this,” Austin said.

“Nothing replaces talking. It helps build a bond and a trust.”